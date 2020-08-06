NewsRegionalSite C

BC Hydro and Northern Development establish an agricultural compensation fund

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro, with help from Northern Development, has established a $20 million fund that will support agricultural production and related economic activity within the Peace Region. This Fund is part of the Site C Agricultural Mitigation and Compensation Plan.

The B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund is run by a regional decision-making ten-member board and is responsible for overseeing the management and disbursement of the fund.

The board has six members that are appointees of regional agricultural associations or part of the Peace River Regional District, one member is a Peace River Valley agricultural producer and three members-at-large, are all agriculture producers in the Peace Region.

This Fund will support a wide range of organizations that will work directly and help to benefit the Peace Region. They have flexible project eligibility guidelines that help reflect the complex and diverse needs of the Ag sector and have local knowledge and the best information to acknowledge the Peace Region’s Ag strengths, needs, challenges, and any opportunities.

There are three different categories that applicants can apply from:

  • Events and Educational Initiatives
  • Farming Infrastructure (fixed or non-fixed capital)
  • Research and Demonstration Initiatives

Applications are being accepted until September 30th, 2020, and more information can be found on Northern Development’s website.

