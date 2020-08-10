BC Hydro planned outages for various areas in Peace Region / NEBC

FORT NELSON, B.C. – BC Hydro announced they have a planned overnight outage for various areas of Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, Prophet River, and Mcconichie Creek.

The planned overnight outage is expected to affect around 3,400 residents and scheduled to take place on August 12 from 8:00 p.m. to August 13 at 4:00 a.m.

The planned outage will allow BC Hydro crews to work on their equipment.

By planning the outage and doing the necessary work, Hydro crews can prevent a potential unplanned emergency outage in the future, where a part of the system unexpectedly fails or malfunctions.

For more information on the outages, you can visit the BC Hydro website.