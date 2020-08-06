BC Hydro proposes transmission line to North Montney Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is launching a study, known as the North Montney Region Electrification study, to assess what is required to bring transmission infrastructure to the North Montney Region.

In a letter to City of Fort St. John Council, Hydro says the proposed project would involve the construction of a 100-200 kilometre long 230-kilovolt transmission line from either the GM Shrum Substation or South Bank, Site C, Substation.

Both transmission corridor options would end at a proposed new substation in the vicinity of Wonowon.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The exact transmission line route and substation location will be determined based on multiple factors, such as consultation with Indigenous Nations, geotechnical and environmental considerations, engagement with stakeholders and potential customer

locations.

A study is expected to begin in the fall.

More information can be found on B.C. Hydro’s website.