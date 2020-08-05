BC Hydro spills at WAC Bennett and Peace Canyon Dams

HUDSON”S HOPE, B.C. – For close to a month, B.C. Hydro has been spilling water into the Peace River at the W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon dams, located near Hudson’s Hope.

According to B.C. Hydro Spokesman, Bob Gammer, since July 17, they have been spilling about 350 cubic metres of water per second at the dams.

Gammer says one of the reasons for the spilling of water is to help Hydro reach a certain target flow at Site C.

“What we’re doing is releasing water to reach a certain target flow at Site C, at the construction site where the main dam is.”

Gammer says they will continue to spill until it is time to start river diversion for Site C, which is expected to begin in September.