NewsRegionalSite C

BC Hydro spills at WAC Bennett and Peace Canyon Dams

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Peace Canyon Dam spillway. Photo by BC Hydro.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro spills at WAC Bennett and Peace Canyon Dams

HUDSON"S HOPE, B.C. - For close to a month, B.C. Hydro has been spilling water into the Peace River...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Province issues temporary layoff extension reminder

VICTORIA, B.C. - Workers and employers who are needing to extend any temporary layoffs beyond the August...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Resilient Grants now available through Northern Health

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced they are releasing a new funding opportunity during...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

HUDSON”S HOPE, B.C. – For close to a month, B.C. Hydro has been spilling water into the Peace River at the W.A.C. Bennett and Peace Canyon dams, located near Hudson’s Hope.

According to B.C. Hydro Spokesman, Bob Gammer, since July 17, they have been spilling about 350 cubic metres of water per second at the dams.

Gammer says one of the reasons for the spilling of water is to help Hydro reach a certain target flow at Site C.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“What we’re doing is releasing water to reach a certain target flow at Site C, at the construction site where the main dam is.”

Gammer says they will continue to spill until it is time to start river diversion for Site C, which is expected to begin in September.

Previous articleProvince issues temporary layoff extension reminder

More Articles Like This

Province issues temporary layoff extension reminder

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Workers and employers who are needing to extend any temporary layoffs beyond the August 30th expiry date are being...
Read more

Resilient Grants now available through Northern Health

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced they are releasing a new funding opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

Possible COVID-19 vaccine waiting on approval from Health Canada

Health Laura Briggs - 0
KIRKLAND, QC & MAINZ, GERMANY - Pfizer Canada and BioNTech have announced Wednesday, August 5, 2020, that they have reached an agreement...
Read more

District of Hudson’s Hope looking at improving stormwater system for Beryl Prairie subdivision

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The District of Hudson’s Hope is studying its stormwater system for the Beryl Prairie subdivision following the aftermath of severe flooding this spring. The flooding...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv