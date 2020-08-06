BC SPCA receives a donation from PetSmart Charities

VANCOUVER, B.C. – PetSmart Charities of Canada has announced they’ve donated a $55,000 grant to BC SPCA’s pet food bank outreach program.

The outreach program provides support for pet guardians that are in need across the province. This grant is also in addition to the $15,000 outreach grant that was presented earlier this year.

With the grant, the BC SPCA will be able to expand its COVID-19 outreach response to help at-risk and financially insecure individuals.

The BC SPCA has always been a form of safety net for animals whose owners can no longer look after them, all while trying to keep animals in loving homes.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the BC SPCA has distributed 21,484 kilograms of dry dog food, 6,965 kilograms of dry cat food, 5,969 cans of dog food, 13,797 cans of cat food and, 3,530 kilograms of cat litter to pet guardians all over the province.