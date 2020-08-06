NewsRegional

BC SPCA receives a donation from PetSmart Charities

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

FSJ RCMP looking for information regarding vehicle incident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking for any information on a vehicle...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC SPCA receives a donation from PetSmart Charities

VANCOUVER, B.C. - PetSmart Charities of Canada has announced they've donated a $55,000 grant to BC...
Read more
NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Man claims self defence in nightclub stabbing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Fort St. John man charged with aggravated assault in a nightclub...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – PetSmart Charities of Canada has announced they’ve donated a $55,000 grant to BC SPCA’s pet food bank outreach program.

The outreach program provides support for pet guardians that are in need across the province. This grant is also in addition to the $15,000 outreach grant that was presented earlier this year.

With the grant, the BC SPCA will be able to expand its COVID-19 outreach response to help at-risk and financially insecure individuals.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The BC SPCA has always been a form of safety net for animals whose owners can no longer look after them, all while trying to keep animals in loving homes.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the BC SPCA has distributed 21,484 kilograms of dry dog food, 6,965 kilograms of dry cat food, 5,969 cans of dog food, 13,797 cans of cat food and, 3,530 kilograms of cat litter to pet guardians all over the province.

Previous articleMan claims self defence in nightclub stabbing
Next articleFSJ RCMP looking for information regarding vehicle incident

More Articles Like This

FSJ RCMP looking for information regarding vehicle incident

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking for any information on a vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday,...
Read more

Man claims self defence in nightclub stabbing

News Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Fort St. John man charged with aggravated assault in a nightclub stabbing two years ago is...
Read more

B.C releases greenhouse gas emission numbers for 2018

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has released the greenhouse gas emissions numbers for 2018 as part of the annual provincial inventory.
Read more

Site C sees another employment increase during month of June

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Project saw another increase from 3,258 in May to 4,324...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv