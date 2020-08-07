BC Transit will make the use of face coverings mandatory

HealthNews

By Laura Briggs

VICTORIA, B.C. – BC Transit, with TransLink and other transportation agencies, have decided to make the use of face coverings on buses in BC Transit communities across the Province mandatory starting August 24, 2020.

Accommodations will be made for children under the age of five and those who are not able to wear face coverings due to health reasons.

BC Transit says that they have taken the advice from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry recommends the use of face coverings when physical distancing is not possible. Customers for BC Transit have also indicated that face coverings will help to create a more comfortable environment.

While the masks and face coverings are mandatory, this step is more of an educational one without enforcement.

BC Transit is currently working on plans to hand out promotional face coverings later this summer.

