Bear sighted within Fort St John near Toboggan Hill park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising residents of bear sightings within the City.

According to City Staff, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, they have received reports of bear sightings in the area of Toboggan Hill Park, the dog park and the skate park.

City staff say the sightings have been reported to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service for further investigation.

Recently, the B.C. COS has been receiving an increase in reports of bear sightings across the province.

According to the COS, if you spot a bear, it is never a good idea to pull out your cellphone to take pictures or video as doing so can put your safety and that of the bear at risk.

If you encounter aggressive or threatening bears, you are urged to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.