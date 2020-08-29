Bears tranquillized and moved out of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Service and the Fort St. John RCMP have successfully tranquillized three bears that have been in the community for the last two weeks.

Saturday afternoon after reports of the bears being near 103 avenue and 92 street, the Conservation Service watched the bears until they could tranquillize them.

Tristan Montjoy, with the B.C. Conservation Officier Service, says they wanted to give the bears the time to leave the community on their own. Montjoy said the tranquilization process can be hard on the bears. “It puts a lot of stress on the bears, and we wanted to keep this as much of a stress-free process as possible for the bears”.

Advertisement - Article continues below.

The sow is a blonde black bear and the Conservation Service, and the RCMP found the sow in one tree and the cubs in another tree on 103 avenue. Once the sow left the tree, they were able to tranquillize her and the cubs. All three were awake shortly after being placed in cages for transportation.

The sow and her two cubs will be moved to an area within 100 kilometres of Fort St. John.

Montjoy and other Conservation staff have been monitoring the bears over the last two weeks to ensure they didn’t start to display and bad behaviour.

Residents are reminded that this is the time of year when bears are looking for food to prepare for winter hibernation. Residents are encouraged to dispose of garbage properly and manage any other attractants like birdseed.

If you see any bears, report the information to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.











