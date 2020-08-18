Canadian PressEnergy News

Canada Energy Regulator forecasts 6.6% drop in Canadian oil production this year

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Last updated:
canada-energy-regulator-forecasts-6.6%-drop-in-canadian-oil-production-this-year

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Regional Business Liaison hired at FSJ and District Chamber of Commerce

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce have announced they've...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Fort St. John Hospital Auxiliary receives money from Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has transferred around $8,400 to the...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Chetwynd man walking from Fort Nelson to Chetwynd to raise Mental Health Awareness

CHETWYND, B.C. - Stan Fraser first started thinking about talking and beating the stigma related to mental...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Canada Energy Regulator says its expects oil production in Canada will average 4.38 million barrels per day this year, down by 6.6 per cent compared with 2019.

The federal regulator says it expects oil production to gradually recover over the balance of 2020 after producers halted what analysts estimate was as much as one million bpd at times due to low prices during the COVID-19 pandemic economic slowdown.

The average production in Canada in 2019 was 4.69 million bpd, up from 4.58 million bpd in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The 2019 number was artificially lowered by an Alberta program designed to improve prices by better matching production with pipeline capacity.

That program removed an initial 325,000 bpd or 8.7 per cent from the provincial total crude output with curtailment gradually eased through the year.

In June, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers estimated that $23.3 billion would be spent in the oil and gas production sector in Canada this year, a downward revision from about $37 billion in its January forecast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleRegional Business Liaison hired at FSJ and District Chamber of Commerce

More Articles Like This

PetroTal aims to restart Peru oilfield by end of August after violent protests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Calgary-based PetroTal Corp. says it expects to restart production by month's end at its Bretana oilfield in Peru after it was closed last week...
Read more

‘Pipe Nation’ TV pilot casts Alberta oil and gas workers to show true grit of industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SUNDRE, Alta. — Natallie Gamble had no problem taking on the role of a debt-ridden, single mom working in the oilpatch in the pilot...
Read more

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of modular solutions. The company says John...
Read more

Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving $500,000 in funding for clean...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©