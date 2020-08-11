NewsRegional

Canadian Government launches an updated Emergency Wage Calculator

By Laura Briggs

OTTAWA, ONT. – The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) has been helping employers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic keep workers on their payroll and to help bring back any laid-off employees.

The Government recently added changes to the CEWS program that will broaden the reach of the program itself and help to provide better support.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, added an online calculator that will help small and large employers prepare for the next steps of the program, which opens for applications on August 17th, 2020.

The calculator can be found on the Canada Revenue Agency’s CEWS website.

To date CEWS has provided $26.58 billion in subsidies to more than 275,000 employers.

