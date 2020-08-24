News

Canadians join lawsuit to overturn opening Alaska wilderness to energy drilling

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Last updated:
canadians-join-lawsuit-to-overturn-opening-alaska-wilderness-to-energy-drilling

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

A new temporary public policy allows visitors to apply for a work permit without leaving Canada

OTTAWA, ONT. - The Federal Government has announced a temporary public policy that will allow visitors to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

World Trade Organization rules in favour to support Canada and softwood lumber

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The World Trade Organization is being applauded by the BC Lumber Trade Council...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Canadians join lawsuit to overturn opening Alaska wilderness to energy drilling

Canadian First Nations and environmentalists have joined a U.S. lawsuit aimed at overturning a decision that opens an Alaska...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

Canadian First Nations and environmentalists have joined a U.S. lawsuit aimed at overturning a decision that opens an Alaska wilderness to oil and gas exploration.

The Gwich’In Tribal Council, which represents people in five communities in the Northwest Territories and Yukon, is now part of the lawsuit that was filed in an Alaskan court today.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society has also signed onto the lawsuit, which names the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as defendants.

- Advertisement -

The lawsuit alleges industrial activity will damage the calving grounds of the Porcupine caribou herd, one of the largest herds left and  crucial to the livelihoods of First Nations on both sides of the border.

It claims an assessment of the environmental impacts was poor and didn’t meet legal requirements.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn an Aug. 17 decision from the U.S. administration that allows industrial leases on the calving grounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020

The Canadian Press


- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleNo Frills to make masks mandatory at all stores
Next articleWorld Trade Organization rules in favour to support Canada and softwood lumber

More Articles Like This

A new temporary public policy allows visitors to apply for a work permit without leaving Canada

News Laura Briggs - 0
OTTAWA, ONT. - The Federal Government has announced a temporary public policy that will allow visitors to apply for a work permit...
Read more

World Trade Organization rules in favour to support Canada and softwood lumber

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The World Trade Organization is being applauded by the BC Lumber Trade Council (BCLTC) after agreeing with Canada...
Read more

No Frills to make masks mandatory at all stores

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - No Frills announced via a Facebook post on Saturday, August 22nd, that they have made masks or...
Read more

Province to expand complex care needs for children in BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Province made an announcement, Monday, regarding complex care needs for children in British Columbia. According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©