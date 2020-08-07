NewsRegional

Candace Buchamer talks BC SPCA food bank on Moose Talks

By Laura Briggs
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Candace Buchamer was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the BC SPCA.

Buchamer discussed the intake of animals during the pandemic and said that from March until recently, the SPCA received 287 cats alone, not including dogs or other animals. Buchamer says that a lot were mom cats with kittens and pregnant cats.

According to Buchamer, vets services had been shut down during the pandemic, so spay and neuter services were cancelled, and a lot of residents thought that they could be done at the BC SPCA, which is not something they do.

The BC SPCA is still doing adoptions but through online applications, as they need to get pets adopted, so they are still able to accept pets in. If you’re thinking of adoption, you can visit their website.

The BC SPCA is still doing their food bank as well, a large scale is sent to the Women’s Resource Society to be separated and available for pick-up as well as the Salvation Army and at the SPCA shelter as well. If you plan to pick up from the shelter, they do recommend you call ahead of time so they can get everything you need ready for contactless pick-up.

For more information you can watch the video below, the interview begins around the 20-minute mark.

