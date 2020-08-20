CAPP to provide update to three local Chamber of Commerce in South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers will be providing a virtual update to three local Chamber of Commerce in the South Peace.

Taking place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, the virtual update is being hosted by the Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, and Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce and will feature CAPP’s Advisor for Community Engagement, Kelly McTaggart, who will be providing an update on the current happenings within the industry.

Prior to joining CAPP in May 2018, McTaggart worked for Spectra Energy and Enbridge in Fort St. John and Calgary in Indigenous and Community Relations for major projects.

McTaggart is a transplant from Ontario and has worked across Canada representing resource development interests.

A link to register for the CAPP virtual update can be found here.