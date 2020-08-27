HealthNewsRegional

Chetwynd man half-way through mental health awareness walk

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Stan Fraser during Walk and Talk the Peace Source: Facebook

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – A Chetwynd man who is walking from Fort Nelson to Chetwynd to bring awareness to mental health and the stigma involved, is half-way through his walk.

Stan Fraser started his idea for ‘Walk and Talk the Peace’ walk a few years ago when he walked from Chetwynd to Fort St. John, to Dawson Creek and then back to Chetwynd.

Fraser says he came up with the name after reading Nelson Mandela’s autobiography ‘A Long Walk to Freedom.’ According to Fraser, that’s what mental health is to a lot of people, a long walk to freedom, a step by step process.

Fraser began his journey on August 20 when he started his walk to Chetwynd from Fort Nelson. Since then, Fraser has walked through Prophet River, Sakinnii, Pink Mountain and, Wonowon. On Friday, August 28, Fraser will be making his way through Fort St. John.

Poster for Walk and Talk the Peace 2020, source: Facebook

‘You can follow Fraser’s updates on the Walk and Talk the Peace 2020 Facebook Page, and if you’re interested in donating, there’s a Canada Helps donation page set up.

Previous articleOne-time funding for the Province’s community social services sector

