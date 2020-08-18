HealthNewsRegional

Chetwynd man walking from Fort Nelson to Chetwynd to raise Mental Health Awareness

By Laura Briggs
Walk & Talk the Peace poster, source: Facebook Event

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

CHETWYND, B.C. – Stan Fraser first started thinking about talking and beating the stigma related to mental health around four years ago. During that time, he walked from Chetwynd to Fort St. John to Dawson Creek and then back to Chetwynd.

Fraser got involved within the mental health community because of his background, growing up, and not knowing or not having been educated about mental health and how it can affect people.

According to Fraser, he remembers having a conversation with his daughter regarding depression and anxiety, and he realized it was all connected with mental health.

The walk itself came into fruition after Fraser had read Nelson Mandela’s autobiography ‘Long Walk to Freedom.’ The name struck a chord with Fraser, and he says that’s what mental health is to a lot of people, a long walk to freedom, a step by step process.

Fraser has been clean and sober for 40 years and says he wanted a way to give back and help out to spread mental health awareness and end the stigma.

Fraser says, “It’s time to bring this backyard, closed-door talk to the front yard and let’s start talking about it.”

Participants are welcome and encouraged, Fraser, says it doesn’t matter how long you walk.

Fraser starts his walk from Fort Nelson on Thursday, August 20th, and will end in Chetwynd on September 2nd. More information can be found on the Walk and Talk the Peace Facebook Event Page.

