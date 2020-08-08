NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Child porn case heads to Supreme Court

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

A Fort St. John man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography will go to trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

A 21-day trial was supposed to begin Wednesday in Fort St. John provincial court, but the accused has re-elected for a Supreme Court trial without a jury.

The offences were alleged to have been committed in March 2019, and a new trial date will be set on Aug. 24.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The trial will be held in Fort St John, and Crown prosecutors expect the indictment process to take about three weeks.

Details from the hearings are under a court-ordered publication ban to prevent identifying victims or witnesses.

Defence lawyers this week said they lacked the necessary materials to proceed with the case because the relevant files sent by parcel were placed in quarantine as part of COVID-19 related safety measures.

Email reporter Tom Summer at [email protected]

