Child porn case heads to Supreme Court

A Fort St. John man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography will go to trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

A 21-day trial was supposed to begin Wednesday in Fort St. John provincial court, but the accused has re-elected for a Supreme Court trial without a jury.

The offences were alleged to have been committed in March 2019, and a new trial date will be set on Aug. 24.

The trial will be held in Fort St John, and Crown prosecutors expect the indictment process to take about three weeks.

Details from the hearings are under a court-ordered publication ban to prevent identifying victims or witnesses.

Defence lawyers this week said they lacked the necessary materials to proceed with the case because the relevant files sent by parcel were placed in quarantine as part of COVID-19 related safety measures.

