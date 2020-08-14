City and County of GP both see one new additional case of COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services has reported one additional case of COVID-19, on Friday, August 14, for both the City and County of Grande Prairie.

According to AHS, there are now 11 active cases and 37 recoveries for the City, and six active cases and 23 recoveries in the County.

As for across the AHS North Zone, there are 103 active cases, 573 reported recoveries, and 22 COVID-19 related deaths.

Six people currently remain in hospital, with three of those in ICU.

When looking at numbers across Alberta, 84 new cases were confirmed, bringing the Provincial total to 12,053.

A total of 221 Albertans have since passed away, while 10,796 have since recovered from the virus.

A total of 652,819 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.