HealthNewsRegional

City and County of Grande Prairie each see one COVID-19 recovery

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Aerial view of Grande Prairie. Source City of Grande Prairie

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

City and County of Grande Prairie each see one COVID-19 recovery

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported one additional recovery of COVID-19 for the City of Grande...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region, total now up to 93

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Northern Health Region is now at 93,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City to receive no revenue from gaming revenue during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St. John...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services has reported one additional recovery of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie.

As of Thursday, August 6, within the City, there are now nine remaining active cases and 29 recoveries.

The County of Grande Prairie also reported one more recovery, making it three active cases and 20 recoveries.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The number of people in hospital in the AHS North Zone is nine, with three in ICU.

Across Alberta, there were 56 new cases, bringing the total amount of cases to 11,296.

Active cases now stand at 1,107.

To date, there have been 9,984 recoveries, and 205 deaths province-wide.

The number of Albertans in hospital is 76, with 19 of those in ICU.

Previous articleTwo more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region, total now up to 93

More Articles Like This

Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region, total now up to 93

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Northern Health Region is now at 93, up from 91, as announced...
Read more

City to receive no revenue from gaming revenue during first quarter of 2020

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St. John will be receiving no money...
Read more

Face masks to become mandatory at Walmart starting August 12

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Starting Wednesday, August 12, the wearing of face masks will become mandatory at all Walmart locations across Canada. Regardless of...
Read more

BC Hydro proposes transmission line to North Montney Region

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is launching a study, known as the North Montney Region Electrification study, to assess what is required...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv