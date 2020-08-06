City and County of Grande Prairie each see one COVID-19 recovery

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services has reported one additional recovery of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie.

As of Thursday, August 6, within the City, there are now nine remaining active cases and 29 recoveries.

The County of Grande Prairie also reported one more recovery, making it three active cases and 20 recoveries.

The number of people in hospital in the AHS North Zone is nine, with three in ICU.

Across Alberta, there were 56 new cases, bringing the total amount of cases to 11,296.

Active cases now stand at 1,107.

To date, there have been 9,984 recoveries, and 205 deaths province-wide.

The number of Albertans in hospital is 76, with 19 of those in ICU.