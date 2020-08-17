City and County of Grande Prairie see more COVID-19 cases

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services has reported additional cases of COVID-19, on Monday, August 17, for both the City and County of Grande Prairie.

According to AHS, there are now 17 active cases, up from 11, for the City, and eight active cases, up from six, in the County.

As for recoveries, 37 have recovered in the City and 23 have recovered within the County.

When it comes to numbers across Alberta, 359 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total to 12,412.

A total of 224 Albertans have since passed away, while over 11,000 have since recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sits at 1,132.

A total of 672,138 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.