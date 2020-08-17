HealthNewsRegional

City and County of Grande Prairie see more COVID-19 cases

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
coronavirus:-ontario-says-testing-guidelines-will-expand-to-anyone-with-covid-19-symptoms

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

City and County of Grande Prairie see more COVID-19 cases

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported additional cases of COVID-19, on Monday, August 17, for both...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

It Is Time Canada event organizer says it was an incredible event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A self-described Evangelist and Farmer that hosted the It Is Time Canada...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to continue in FSJ thanks to donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society has received donations for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services has reported additional cases of COVID-19, on Monday, August 17, for both the City and County of Grande Prairie.

According to AHS, there are now 17 active cases, up from 11, for the City, and eight active cases, up from six, in the County.

As for recoveries, 37 have recovered in the City and 23 have recovered within the County.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

When it comes to numbers across Alberta, 359 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total to 12,412.

A total of 224 Albertans have since passed away, while over 11,000 have since recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sits at 1,132.

A total of 672,138 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.

Previous articleIt Is Time Canada event organizer says it was an incredible event

More Articles Like This

It Is Time Canada event organizer says it was an incredible event

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A self-described Evangelist and Farmer that hosted the It Is Time Canada event near Deadwood, says, "It...
Read more

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to continue in FSJ thanks to donations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society has received donations for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. According to the Literacy Society,...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees rise in COVID-19 cases due to event in Deadwood, Alberta

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 117, as announced on Monday. Most of...
Read more

K-12 operational guidelines set requirements for masks

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has provided updated operational guidelines to School Districts to help ensure a consistent province-wide approach to keep schools safe...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©