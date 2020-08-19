City and County of Grande Prairie see new cases of COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – More new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the City and County of Grande Prairie, as reported by Alberta Health Services on Wednesday, August 19.

When it comes to new cases, one was reported in the City and three in the County.

The number of active cases within the City now stands at 16, and 12 for the County.

As for recoveries, the number remains the same with 39 in the City and 23 have recovered within the County.

When it comes to numbers across Alberta, 82 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total to 12,501.

A total of 227 Albertans have since passed away, while over 11,100 have since recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sits at 1,107.

A total of 684,041 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.