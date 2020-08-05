HealthNewsRegional

City and County of Grande Prairie sees increase in COVID-19 cases

By Scott Brooks
Health

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services has reported an increase in new cases of COVID-19 in both the City and County Grande Prairie.

As of Tuesday, August 4, five new cases were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, bringing the number of active cases to 10.

The County of Grande Prairie has also seen two more active cases, bringing the total of active cases to four.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for total confirmed recoveries, the City now sits at 28, with the County at 19.

When it comes to across Alberta, 303 cases were reported over the long weekend, bringing the Provinces active case count to 1,191.

83 Albertans are in hospital with COVID-19, with 23 of those in ICU.

The Province reported that it had completed over 30,000 tests over the long weekend.

