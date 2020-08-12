City awards construction tenders for new RCMP detachment, mostly local

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has awarded construction tenders for the second phase of the new RCMP detachment.

At a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, Council approved tender contracts to seven firms as part of the RCMP detachment’s construction.

Tenders to be awarded for the construction of the detachment include:

Mass Timber contract to Kinsol Timber Systems of Cobble Hill, B.C., for $1.7 million

Concrete Unit Veneer Masonry contract to D.L. Vers-A-Tile Construction Ltd. of Fort St. John for $589,200

Preformed Metal Siding contract to W.L. Construction Ltd. of Fort St. John for $1.4 million

Modified Bituminous Membrane Roof contract to DM Henderson Roofing Ltd. of Dawson Creek for $1.0 million

Sectional Metal Overhead Doors contract to Alpine Glass Windows and Doors Ltd. of Fort St. John for $47,750

Glazed Aluminum Curtain Wall contract to Alpine Glass Windows and Doors Ltd. of Fort St. John for $1.8 million

Civil contract to A.C.L. Construction Ltd. of Fort St. John for $1.4 million

To date, the City says contracts valued at over $14.8 have been awarded, with over $9 million or 61 percent of the contracts being awarded to local companies.

The new detachment is expected to be completed by January 2022 at an estimated cost of $51.4-million.