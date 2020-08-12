News

City awards construction tenders for new RCMP detachment, mostly local

By Scott Brooks
An artist rendering of the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has awarded construction tenders for the second phase of the new RCMP detachment.

At a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, Council approved tender contracts to seven firms as part of the RCMP detachment’s construction.

Tenders to be awarded for the construction of the detachment include:

  • Mass Timber contract to Kinsol Timber Systems of Cobble Hill, B.C., for $1.7 million
  • Concrete Unit Veneer Masonry contract to D.L. Vers-A-Tile Construction Ltd. of Fort St. John for $589,200
  • Preformed Metal Siding contract to W.L. Construction Ltd. of Fort St. John for $1.4 million
  • Modified Bituminous Membrane Roof contract to DM Henderson Roofing Ltd. of Dawson Creek for $1.0 million
  • Sectional Metal Overhead Doors contract to Alpine Glass Windows and Doors Ltd. of Fort St. John for $47,750
  • Glazed Aluminum Curtain Wall contract to Alpine Glass Windows and Doors Ltd. of Fort St. John for $1.8 million
  • Civil contract to A.C.L. Construction Ltd. of Fort St. John for $1.4 million
To date, the City says contracts valued at over $14.8 have been awarded, with over $9 million or 61 percent of the contracts being awarded to local companies.

The new detachment is expected to be completed by January 2022 at an estimated cost of $51.4-million.

