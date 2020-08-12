City awards Well Rehabilitation Tender

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has awarded a company for Well Rehabilitation that is part of the 2020 Operating Budget.

In the budget, there is $145,000 set aside for Well Rehabilitation. Council awarded Carbon Mountain Drilling and Water Services Ltd., of Fort St. John, the tender for $64,890.

The rehabilitation of wells is done on a rotational basis between operational wells, and in most cases, one or two wells are done a year; this year, Well #7 will be completed.

Wells are rehabilitated by way of a mechanical surging of the well system and chemical removal of rust and scale build-up.

The Well Rehabilitation also complies with the Strategic Goals for the City, specifically number two; demonstrating leadership in environmental responsibility through sustainable and effective practices for municipal operations and number three; building and managing public assets and human resources that help to support the current and future needs of the community.