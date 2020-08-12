NewsRegional

City awards Well Rehabilitation Tender

By Laura Briggs
Well Truck, source: Carbon Mountain Drilling and Water Services Ltd. website

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has awarded a company for Well...
Petronas Energy Canada Ltd. to continue sponsorship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As announced on Monday, August 10th, recreation facilities in Fort St. John...
Davies calls on Education Minister to provide further direction to School Districts for safe return to classrooms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Minister of Education Rob Fleming announced, on Tuesday, that the start of the school...
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has awarded a company for Well Rehabilitation that is part of the 2020 Operating Budget.

In the budget, there is $145,000 set aside for Well Rehabilitation. Council awarded Carbon Mountain Drilling and Water Services Ltd., of Fort St. John, the tender for $64,890.

The rehabilitation of wells is done on a rotational basis between operational wells, and in most cases, one or two wells are done a year; this year, Well #7 will be completed.

Wells are rehabilitated by way of a mechanical surging of the well system and chemical removal of rust and scale build-up.

The Well Rehabilitation also complies with the Strategic Goals for the City, specifically number two; demonstrating leadership in environmental responsibility through sustainable and effective practices for municipal operations and number three; building and managing public assets and human resources that help to support the current and future needs of the community.

