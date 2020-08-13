City issues $2,000 in fines for improper recycling

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Fort St. John are paying the price when it comes to incorrectly disposing of garbage and yard waste.

According to City Staff, bylaw enforcement has issued four fines in the last week or two, and in total 20 fines have been issued at $100 each, totalling $2,000 in fines for recycling incorrect materials.

If garbage, yard waste or other non-recyclable materials end up in your blue recycling bin, you are first issued a warning before a fine.

City Staff say fines are not written for anyone who has a small piece of contamination but a willful contamination.



Improper Recycling Bin Contents, source City of Fort St. John Facebook Page

The City also says to not bag any of your recycling, as items should be loosely placed so they can be sorted easily at the recycling facility.

For more information and to find out where materials belong, you can check out the City of Fort St. John’s website.