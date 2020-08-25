City to look at building a new visitor centre

NewsRegional

By Laura Briggs
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mayor Ackerman and city councillors have approved funds to look at building a new visitor information centre.

The City has awarded Expedition Management Consulting Ltd. of Beaumont, Alberta, the tender for $114,261.

According to City Staff, the City applied and has been approved for a Rural Dividend B.C. Grant for $96,000. The other $18,261 will come from the capital budget.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the Visitor Centre is located in the Pomeroy Sport Centre after its previous location by Centennial Park was decommissioned and demolished in 2013.

In 2019, the City launched a relocation study, looking at options as to where the new centre could be located.

Staff say there are a few options for where the new visitor centre could go, but nothing has been set in stone yet.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

