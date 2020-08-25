City to look at building a new visitor centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mayor Ackerman and city councillors have approved funds to look at building a new visitor information centre.
The City has awarded Expedition Management Consulting Ltd. of Beaumont, Alberta, the tender for $114,261.
According to City Staff, the City applied and has been approved for a Rural Dividend B.C. Grant for $96,000. The other $18,261 will come from the capital budget.
Currently, the Visitor Centre is located in the Pomeroy Sport Centre after its previous location by Centennial Park was decommissioned and demolished in 2013.
In 2019, the City launched a relocation study, looking at options as to where the new centre could be located.
Staff say there are a few options for where the new visitor centre could go, but nothing has been set in stone yet.