City of Fort St. John announce new Chief Administrative Officer

By Laura Briggs
Milo MacDonald during a Williams Lake Council Meeting - Williams Lake Tribune photo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) has been announced for the City of Fort St. John.

Mayor Lori Ackerman and the Council of the City of Fort St. John announced on Friday, August 14th, that Milo MacDonald will be the CAO for the City.

MacDonald previously served as the CAO for the City of Williams Lake since 2016 after a successful 20-year career with the RCMP.

Mayor Lori Ackerman said, “Milo is a proven leader who will continue to support and deliver on our strategic plan and carry on our tradition of being innovative leaders in municipal government.”

MacDonald will be replacing long time CAO Dianne Hunter who retires on September 11th and has served the City of Fort St. John for 13 years in her 42 years in local government.

MacDonald will take office starting September 14th.

