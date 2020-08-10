City of Fort St. John to open some recreation facilities in September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will open the Pomeroy Sport Centre and Kids Arena to the community on September 8.

The North Peace Leisure Pool will open on September 14 with the opening of the North Peace Arena set for October.

Each facility will have different capacity levels, and in the case of the Pomeroy Sport Centre, a separate area of the building will have different capacity levels.

Pomeroy Sport Centre – Speedskating Oval – 50 people

Pomeroy Sport Centre – Walking Track – 30 people

Pomeroy Sport Centre – Ice Rinks – 20 people per ice pad

North Peace Arena – 40 people (both pools)

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Spectators will be limited in all facilities as the number of spectators will have to count towards the number of people in each area.

Concessions and beer gardens will not be open once facilities re-open. There will also be limited room bookings available in each facility.

Residents will need to book a time for public swimming or public skating in advance to maintain capacity limits.

The City will contact user groups with more specific information, and each group will have to create a COVID-19 safety plan.

City staff will also increase cleaning and disinfection for all facilities and use new tools like disinfecting fog machines. Areas of higher use could be cleaned anywhere from every two to four hours, with some areas closed while cleaning is underway.

Students who attend the ELC at the Pomeroy Sport Centre won’t have free access to the facility. School District 60 will have to book any areas staff would like to use outside of the existing school area.