City of GP sees more new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting new COVID-19 cases for the City of Grande Prairie, as of Monday, August 31.

According to AHS, the City saw eight recoveries and four new active cases, bringing the total to 20 active and 60 recovered cases.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, zero new active cases were reported, however, three recovered cases were added, for a new total of 11 active and 32 recovered.

- Advertisement -

As for across Alberta, 426 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the active count to 1,370.

A total of 13,902 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19.