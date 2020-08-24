HealthNewsRegional

City of Grande Prairie sees second COVID-19 related death

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
4th-death-connected-to-covid-19-reported-in-nova-scotia

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

City of Grande Prairie sees second COVID-19 related death

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta health Services is reporting of a second COVID-19 related death for the City of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer congratulates O’Toole on becoming new Conservative Leader

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Erin O'Toole won the leadership for the Conservative Party on Sunday, following a six-hour...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City declares Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 overdose awareness week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - August 31 to September 4 has been declared overdose awareness week in...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta health Services is reporting of a second COVID-19 related death for the City of Grande Prairie, as of Monday, August 24.

According to AHS, the death was a man in his 70s not living in a continuing care home and was tied to an outbreak at Signature Supports Services.

In addition to the new death, four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City as well as one recovery.

- Advertisement -

The case count for the City now stands at 26 active cases, with 43 recoveries and two deaths.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, five new cases and five recoveries were reported, bringing the count to 15 active and 28 recovered.

As for across Alberta, there are now 1,172 active cases and 11,600 confirmed recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,006.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleZimmer congratulates O’Toole on becoming new Conservative Leader

More Articles Like This

Zimmer congratulates O’Toole on becoming new Conservative Leader

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Erin O'Toole won the leadership for the Conservative Party on Sunday, following a six-hour delay due to glitches with...
Read more

City declares Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 overdose awareness week

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - August 31 to September 4 has been declared overdose awareness week in the City.
Read more

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 127, as announced on Monday. To date,...
Read more

Council to look at helping NP Search and Rescue with a new home

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Search and Rescue is looking for help to build a new home for the volunteer...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©