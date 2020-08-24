City of Grande Prairie sees second COVID-19 related death

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta health Services is reporting of a second COVID-19 related death for the City of Grande Prairie, as of Monday, August 24.

According to AHS, the death was a man in his 70s not living in a continuing care home and was tied to an outbreak at Signature Supports Services.

In addition to the new death, four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City as well as one recovery.

The case count for the City now stands at 26 active cases, with 43 recoveries and two deaths.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, five new cases and five recoveries were reported, bringing the count to 15 active and 28 recovered.

As for across Alberta, there are now 1,172 active cases and 11,600 confirmed recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,006.