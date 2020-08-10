City of Grande Prairie sees three more cases of COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting three new cases, on Monday, of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie.

In addition to the new cases, three recoveries were reported, bringing the count to 11 active and 32 recovered.

As for the County of Grande Prairie, active cases are at three and recoveries now stand at 20.

There remains 116 active cases of the coronavirus in the AHS North Zone, with five patients in hospital and with two of those in ICU.

Across Alberta, 257 additional cases were recorded over the course of the weekend.

A total of 11,687 Albertans have tested positive for the virus with 10,384 now considered recovered.

There are currently 1,090 active cases in Alberta.