City to continue portable washrooms outside North Peace Cultural Centre

By Scott Brooks
The City of Fort St. John installed temporary washrooms outside the North Peace Cultural Centre. Source City of Fort St. John

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Council has voted in favour of continuing to supply portable washrooms at the North Peace Cultural Centre for an additional six weeks.

In addition to the continuation of supplying portable washrooms outside the Cultural Centre, Council approved to have the funds be taken out of the 2020 Operating Budget.

According to City Staff, the City has been funded through EMBC to provide portable washrooms outside of the Cultural Centre for those who may not have easy access to washrooms because of the impacts related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

EMBC has provided reimbursement for these washrooms since early May, with the City receiving two extensions for the funding up until August 6.

The cost to operate the portable washrooms is $1,000 per week.

