City to receive no revenue from gaming revenue during first quarter of 2020

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St. John will be receiving no money from gaming revenue for the period between April 1 and June 30.

Back in mid-March, the Province closed all casinos and gambling facilities as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a letter to the City of Fort St. John, the Province says the closure of gambling facilities has directly impacted casino revenue for this quarter which will result in no transfer of money to the City.

During the first quarter of 2019, $2.14 million in gaming revenues was made in Fort St. John, which saw $214,590 go to the City.

Revenue generated by gambling goes to support funding community facilities and various community programs.

