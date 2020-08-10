Energy NewsNews

CNRL buys Painted Pony Energy

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

CNRL buys Painted Pony Energy

CALGARY, A.B. - Canadian Natural Resources Limited has announced it will acquire Painted Pony Energy Ltd.
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Ranchers lose seasons to service delays

The Peace River Regional District plans to petition the provincial government to address ongoing staffing problems that...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Child porn case heads to Supreme Court

A Fort St. John man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography will go to trial in...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

CALGARY, A.B. – Canadian Natural Resources Limited has announced it will acquire Painted Pony Energy Ltd.

CNRL will purchase all outstanding common shares of Painted Pony for a cash consideration of $0.69 per share. The Company will also assume Painted Pony’s total debt of approximately $350 million.

Painted Pony’s land and production are located within Canadian Natural’s core area, providing an opportunity to leverage synergies with a significant amount of pre-built infrastructure and transportation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Painted Pony has current production of approximately 270 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 4,600 barrels per day of NGLs. The assets include properties in the Northeast British Columbia areas of Blair, Daiber, Kobes and Townsend.

Canadian Natural’s President, Tim McKay says the acquisition will strengthen their natural gas assets. “This transaction also allows us to further insulate against natural gas costs in our oils sands operations and has minimal impact on the Company’s low overall corporate decline rate. We look forward to working together with the staff currently employed by Painted Pony.”

The transaction is targeted to close in late Q3 or early Q4, 2020, subject to normal closing conditions.

Previous articleRanchers lose seasons to service delays

More Articles Like This

Ranchers lose seasons to service delays

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District plans to petition the provincial government to address ongoing staffing problems that have been causing ranchers to...
Read more

Child porn case heads to Supreme Court

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
A Fort St. John man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography will go to trial in B.C. Supreme Court.
Read more

Pool restrictions make waves

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The District of Hudson’s Hope is taking heat after an online petition surfaced over the long weekend calling for residents to have...
Read more

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta health Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. As of Friday, August 7,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv