COMMUNITY FUTURES PEACE LIARD TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES CREATE ONLINE VIDEOS

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Community Futures Peace Liard, Sound in Town and Moose FM have partnered to help create videos local businesses can use online.

Businesses located in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Charlie Lake, Taylor and Pouce Coupe can apply for the free video program from now until August 28, 2020.

A total of 14 businesses will be selected for the program that will see each business receive a 30 to 60-second video commercial for free.

Sound in Town will then video the selected businesses in September and help them to create the free video.

“Community Futures Peace Liard is proud to partner on this campaign. Local businesses contribute tremendously to the unique identities of communities in the Peace region. Through this campaign businesses will have an opportunity to develop another tool to stay in touch with their customers during this challenging time. ”, Sue Kenny, Community Futures Peace Liard General Manager said.

Applications are open now at www.energeticcity.ca/video.

For more information about this program, call our office during office hours at 250-787-7100 or email [email protected]