COMMUNITY FUTURES SHOP LOCAL CRUISER TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Moose FM and Community Futures Peace Liard have partnered to launch the Community Futures Shop Local Cruiser.

Each week starting September 8, 2020, Moose FM will be out visiting local businesses and offering free advertising to local businesses. Each business will receive a two-hour on-location from Moose FM at no cost. On top of the radio advertising, Moose FM will also do live Facebook videos from each business.

With the support of Community Futures Peace Liard, this program is free to all locally owned and operated businesses. There is only one limit, the number of businesses that can participate. We hope to support over 40 businesses with this program.

“Radio advertising has long been an easy and affordable option for local businesses. We are excited to offer this program and support the businesses and the community that has supported us over the last 16 years.”, said Adam Reaburn, President of Moose FM.

Application to have the Community Futures Shop Local Cruiser at your business is now open. Sign up at www.energeticcity.ca/shoplocal

Since Moose FM signed on the air on September 1, 2003, we have believed strongly in supporting our community because we are 100.1% Fort St. John.

For more information about this program, call our office during office hours at 250-787-7100 or email [email protected]