Conditions were right for a possible tornado in Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada is investigating if a tornado hit Fort St. John Friday evening.

As of Friday evening, Environment Canada says the storm that moved through the B.C. Peace could have produced a tornado.

A weather warning was issued for the South Peace, and at first, the storm looked like it was starting to weaken, but changed as it began to move closer to Fort St. John. At 7:45 pm, Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the North Peace.

Early reports suggested as many as 20,000 to 25,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the B.C. Peace from the storm.

Residents in Fort St. John say that at least two tornados may have touched down. One near the Surerus Ball Diamonds and the second near Countryview Estates (114a Avenue and 100 street).

Two homes near Surerus Ball Diamonds received the most damage in the community, with one home being damaged from debris. The second home had most of its roof ripped off by the strong winds.

At least eight people are currently receiving support from Emergency Support Services due to the storm’s damage.

The Fort St. John Fire Department received multiple calls Friday with reports of damage to homes all over the community’s northern half.

If you have any photos or video to share of Friday’s storm, email [email protected]

