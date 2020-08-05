ConocoPhillips donates $25,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ConocoPhillips has recently made an unexpected donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

According to the Hospital Foundation, ConocoPhillips donated $25,000 towards the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’ which will support priority equipment and supply needs for the Hospital and Peace Villa medical and front-line workers.

Kirk Johnson, president of ConocoPhillips Canada, says they are extremely grateful to the frontline workers and feels that the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’ has been instrumental in helping the community during COVID-19.

Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Niki Hedges, says the Foundation is grateful for the corporate sponsorship during these difficult times and that these kind of donations are essential in responding to the community’s health needs.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can call Niki Hedges at 250-261-7563.