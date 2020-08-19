Conservation Service monitoring recent bear sightings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Service continues to monitor recent reports of bears in Fort St. John and the surrounding communities.

Jeremy Pauls, with the Conservation Service, says the bears that have been seen in Fort St. John and Charlie Lake haven’t been displaying any dangerous behaviour. Conservation Officers will continue to monitor the situation, but they ask the public to take preventative measures and not give a bear any reason to stay in the community.

On Tuesday, pictures and videos of a family of colour-fazed black bears were shared on social media. Pauls says so far the family is not displaying any concerning behaviour.

Pauls is reminding the public that we need to learn to co-exist with bears since we live in a rural community. If you spot a bear, make noise and back away slowly.

On top of this, residents need to dispose of garbage properly and not leave any unnatural food sources like birdseed.

If bears are allowed to access human food and garbage, they quickly learn to associate it with people and become what is called food-conditioned. These bears also become habituated to people as they lose their fear of humans.

To report a conflict with wildlife, call 1-877-952-7277.