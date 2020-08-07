Construction on new Taylor public works shop pushed to 2021

TAYLOR, B.C. – Construction of the new public works shop in Taylor has been pushed until 2021.

According to the District of Taylor’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Young, construction of the new shop has been pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young says Mayor Rob Fraser’s goal is to keep the plan “shelf-ready” ahead of any federal infrastructure dollars promised as a result of the pandemic’s economic fallout.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

$2.3 million has been budgeted by Council for the project, with the tender being awarded to Integrity Post Structures of Okotoks, Alberta for $1.9 million.

The new public works shop will be located at the Lone Wolf Golf Course maintenance yard and the old public works shop will be repurposed as cold storage to store District property, such as an antique fire engine that is used in parades.