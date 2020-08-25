Controversial men’s retreat cancelled due to negative attention

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A controversial event, called the ‘Dead Meat Men’s Retreat’ has been cancelled.

Scheduled to take place September 10 to 14 in Toad River, B.C., event organizer, Steve Holmstrom, says, in a Facebook video, the event has been cancelled due to safety concerns and too much “negative attention” from the public and media.

According to Holmstrom, he received word that there were men who were planning to find out the exact location of the event to potentially cause harm to attendees.

The controversy stems from the ‘It is Time Canada’ event in Deadwood, Alberta that saw over 200 people in attendance, when only 100 were allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Holmstrom was a speaker at the event.

From that event, more than 30 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alberta and Northeast B.C.