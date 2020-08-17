NewsRegional

Crisis Supplement to be extended another four months

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
B.C. Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson speaks to media on April 2, 2020. Photo by B.C. Government Herman Thind

Must Read

Energy NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Organizers put in place COVID-19 guidelines ahead of event in Deadwood, Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health reported, on Monday, 17 cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. and Fort...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Crisis Supplement to be extended another four months

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province says it will extend the provincial temporary crisis supplement for those on...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province says it will extend the provincial temporary crisis supplement for those on income or disability assistance and low-income seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction says “As BC’s Restart Plan is creating signs of hope, low- or no-income people are still disproportionately affected by this pandemic, further extending the crisis supplement will help alleviate some of the continuing pressures people are facing while trying to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe.”

Those who aren’t receiving the federal benefits like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the Province’s temporary COVID-19 Crisis Supplement that has been around since April, is to be extended for an additional four months.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

With this extension, no action will be required from people. The temporary $300 Crisis Supplement will continue to be automatically applied to cheques that will be distributed September 23, October 21, November 18 and, December 16.

The Supplement will also continue to be provided to low-income seniors receiving the B.C Senior’s Supplement and income assistance and disability recipients residing in special care facilities.

The Federal Government has also announced one-time payments of $600 to recipients of the federal disability benefits. Which includes Canada Pension Plan or Quebec Pension Plan disability benefits, disability supports provided by Veterans Affairs Canada, and disability tax credit certificate holders.

The federal benefit payment will be fully exempt for people currently receiving provincial assistance.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.

Previous articleCOMMUNITY FUTURES PEACE LIARD TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES CREATE ONLINE VIDEOS
Next articleOrganizers put in place COVID-19 guidelines ahead of event in Deadwood, Alberta

More Articles Like This

Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving $500,000 in funding for clean...
Read more

Organizers put in place COVID-19 guidelines ahead of event in Deadwood, Alberta

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health reported, on Monday, 17 cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. and Fort St. John that were linked...
Read more

COMMUNITY FUTURES PEACE LIARD TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES CREATE ONLINE VIDEOS

News Bernard Suen - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Community Futures Peace Liard, Sound in Town and Moose FM have partnered to help create videos local businesses can...
Read more

Calfrac Well Services rejects recapitalization offer from Wilks Brothers

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says a Texas company's proposed restructuring plan doesn't have sufficient support from unsecured noteholders and so it will continue...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©