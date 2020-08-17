Crisis Supplement to be extended another four months

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province says it will extend the provincial temporary crisis supplement for those on income or disability assistance and low-income seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction says “As BC’s Restart Plan is creating signs of hope, low- or no-income people are still disproportionately affected by this pandemic, further extending the crisis supplement will help alleviate some of the continuing pressures people are facing while trying to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe.”

Those who aren’t receiving the federal benefits like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the Province’s temporary COVID-19 Crisis Supplement that has been around since April, is to be extended for an additional four months.

With this extension, no action will be required from people. The temporary $300 Crisis Supplement will continue to be automatically applied to cheques that will be distributed September 23, October 21, November 18 and, December 16.

The Supplement will also continue to be provided to low-income seniors receiving the B.C Senior’s Supplement and income assistance and disability recipients residing in special care facilities.

The Federal Government has also announced one-time payments of $600 to recipients of the federal disability benefits. Which includes Canada Pension Plan or Quebec Pension Plan disability benefits, disability supports provided by Veterans Affairs Canada, and disability tax credit certificate holders.

The federal benefit payment will be fully exempt for people currently receiving provincial assistance.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.