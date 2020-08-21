Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Crude-by-rail shipments drop to 8-year low in June, one-tenth of February record

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Last updated:
crude-by-rail-shipments-drop-to-8-year-low-in-june,-one-tenth-of-february-record

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 provides update regarding Back-to-School Restart Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has provided an update regarding its COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan for...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Crude-by-rail shipments drop to 8-year low in June, one-tenth of February record

CALGARY — Canadian exports of crude oil by rail fell to an eight-year low in June as North American fuel...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Face masks mandatory on BC Transit buses beginning Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is reminding riders that the wearing of face masks will be made...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Canadian exports of crude oil by rail fell to an eight-year low in June as North American fuel demand remained low due to measures taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Energy Regulator says rail shipments of oil in June fell to about 42,820 barrels per day, down from 58,000 bpd in May and 156,000 bpd in April.

Shipments were 10 times as high in February, when they reached a record high of 412,000 bpd.

- Advertisement -

Rail transportation of crude oil is considered to be more expensive than shipping by pipeline so shippers tend to use it only when pipelines are full or if the destination market offers much higher prices than can be achieved in Canada.

Western Canadian producers shut down as much as one million barrels per day of oil production at times earlier this year to avoid selling at low prices, thus freeing up space on export pipelines.

In a report Friday, RBC energy analyst Michael Harvey says most of the barrels removed from the market have been restored or are being brought back on line as prices rise, although select production could remain offline permanently.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleFace masks mandatory on BC Transit buses beginning Monday
Next articleSchool District 60 provides update regarding Back-to-School Restart Plan

More Articles Like This

School District 60 provides update regarding Back-to-School Restart Plan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has provided an update regarding its COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan for back to school in September. In...
Read more

Face masks mandatory on BC Transit buses beginning Monday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is reminding riders that the wearing of face masks will be made mandatory starting this Monday, August...
Read more

Moose Talks talks with Northern Health about COVID-19

Moose Talks Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dr. Jong Kim was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases in...
Read more

First High School Rodeo for 2020-21 season this weekend in Hudson’s Hope

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first rodeo of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association's 2020-2021 season is taking place this weekend in Hudson's...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©