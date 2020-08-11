NewsRegionalSports

Curl BC announces cancellation of fall 2020 championships

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Curl BC has made the decision to cancel the two provincial events.

According to Curl BC, the two provincial events to be cancelled are the 2020 AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championship and the 2020 BC Club Challenge.

The decision to cancel these two events was after a decision made, by Curling Canada, to cancel the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.

Curl BC CEO Scott Braley says the decision to cancel these events was not easy but was one that needed to be made to help keep everyone safe.

Both Curl BC and Curling Canada say they will continue to assess the status of the post-Christmas events in the 2020-21 season, and no further updates are available at this time.

