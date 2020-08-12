Davies calls on Education Minister to provide further direction to School Districts for safe return to classrooms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Minister of Education Rob Fleming announced, on Tuesday, that the start of the school year has been delayed.

Fleming says the goal of the delay, from September 8 to September 10, is to provide school staff, teachers and administrators time to understand CDC guidelines.

According to MLA and Education Critic Dan Davies, while a bit of a delay is good, the Education Minister did not provide much of a plan and dumped the responsibility on School Districts.

Davies says he has received hundreds of emails and letters from parents and teachers expressing their concerns over not knowing what to expect for school in September.

Davies hopes that the ministry will step up and provide further direction to School Districts in order to ensure a safe return to classrooms on September 10.