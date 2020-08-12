Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to two overnight fires

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department was busy overnight Tuesday, and into Wednesday, as they received two reports for fires.

According to Dawson Creek Fire Chief Bob Fulton, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, fire crews received a report of a truck on fire in the parking lot outside a restaurant on Alaska Avenue.

On arrival, firefighters found the pickup truck with heavy fire in the cab and engine area of the vehicle. The damage was contained to the vehicle.

Then two hours later, at about 12:30 a.m., crews were called to a reported structure fire in the trailer park off Adams Road.

Upon arrival, a single wide mobile home, apparently under renovation, was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished and a neighbouring trailer had suffered some external damage.

Both fires are currently under investigation by the RCMP.