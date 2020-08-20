NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of man 46 years ago

By Scott Brooks
Photos of Murphy Williams. Source DC RCMP

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – August 15 marked the 46th anniversary since Murphy Williams went missing.

According to Dawson Creek RCMP, Williams was reported missing on August 15, 1974, from a family member in Fort St. John.

Police say he was last seen at a farm residence near Mile 30 on the Alaska Highway where he had been working for the previous two days.

It was reported that Williams was acting strangely throughout the night and when the farmer woke up that morning, Williams was not located in the residence and a thorough search of the property and surrounding area was also negative for him.

At the time of Williams’ disappearance, he was described as:

  • Indigenous
  • 35-years-old
  • Approximately 170 lbs
  • Approximately 5’8 tall

This investigation remains active and ongoing with the Dawson Creek RCMP.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

