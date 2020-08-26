Dawson Creek RCMP investigating Police Impersonation incident

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP say they received a report on Monday, August 24, in which an unknown male pretended to be a police officer.

Police say the unknown male was initially observed by the victim in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Alaska Avenue in Dawson Creek at approximately 12:30 a.m.

He was seen getting into his vehicle after which he followed the victim until she parked at an apartment building on 3rd avenue.

Advertisement - Article continues below.

The suspect identified himself as “Constable Parker” and informed that he was an RCMP officer. The male directed that the victim provide her driver’s license and registration. The victim denied the request and immediately called police.

The associated vehicle is described as an early 2000’s dark-coloured; possibly black or blue, crew-cab Chevy pickup with a red slip tank in the back.

Anyone with information on the suspect in question is being asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.