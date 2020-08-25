NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP search for missing person

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP search for missing person

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Leah Mariah MacLean. According...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program grant applications now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) annual grant applications for projects...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province continues to see increase in drug toxicity deaths

VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting that there were 175 illicit drug toxicity deaths reported in...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Leah Mariah MacLean.

According to RCMP, Maclean was last seen in Dawson Creek approximately two weeks ago but has not been seen or heard from since. There are indications that Leah may have travelled to Vancouver.

Police say Maclean primarily uses her middle name; Mariah and may be operating a 2002 grey Jeep Liberty which is believed to be unlicensed.

- Advertisement -

Dawson Creek RCMP would like to confirm with MacLean that she is okay and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleFish & Wildlife Compensation Program grant applications now open

More Articles Like This

Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program grant applications now open

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) annual grant applications for projects in the Coastal, Columbia, and...
Read more

Province continues to see increase in drug toxicity deaths

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting that there were 175 illicit drug toxicity deaths reported in July. According to the Coroners Service,...
Read more

Bylaw changed to make sure the community is consulted on any possible safe injection sites

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the public provided feedback about a proposed City Bylaw that would technically see the City...
Read more

First High School Rodeo for 2020-21 season held in Hudson’s Hope

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first High School Rodeo of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association’s 2020-21 season took place this weekend, August...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©