Dawson Creek RCMP search for missing person

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Leah Mariah MacLean.

According to RCMP, Maclean was last seen in Dawson Creek approximately two weeks ago but has not been seen or heard from since. There are indications that Leah may have travelled to Vancouver.

Police say Maclean primarily uses her middle name; Mariah and may be operating a 2002 grey Jeep Liberty which is believed to be unlicensed.

- Advertisement -

Dawson Creek RCMP would like to confirm with MacLean that she is okay and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.