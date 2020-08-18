Dawson Creek RCMP seeking help to identify sex assault suspect

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to identify a suspect related to a sexual assault.

According to RCMP, during the early morning of Saturday, August 15, at 3:30 a.m., the victim was walking alone in the area of 5th street and 100B avenue in Dawson Creek when she was attacked by an unknown male.

Police say the male dragged the victim into a nearby bushed area at which he sexually assaulted her. The female was able to get away and call for help which lead to police being called.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, short in height, with a dark beard and mustache. He wore a unique ballcap which was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.