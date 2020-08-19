Dawson Creek resident running for President of the Métis Nation British Columbia

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Walter Mineault, a Métis business owner and current Regional Director for the North East of the Métis Nation British Columbia, has announced his campaign run for President in the Métis Nation BC election.

Mineault says he’s excited to use his experience in building relationships with government partners, First Nations leadership, and Métis communities and citizens into this vital role. Mineault has years of experience as a Métis business owner, an active member of his community, and as a volunteer and says these things give him the drive, passion, and the vision to run for president.

A founding member and President of the Pouce Coupe Métis Association, Mineault also served as Regional Director of the Métis Provincial Council of BC, and he recently served a four-year term as Regional Director of the North East BC on the Métis Nation BC Board of Directors.

An active volunteer and philanthropist in his community, Mineault says he’s committed to helping Métis families and communities.