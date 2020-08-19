NewsRegional

Dawson Creek resident running for President of the Métis Nation British Columbia

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Walter Mineault Source: Campaign Poster

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dawson Creek resident running for President of the Métis Nation British Columbia

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Walter Mineault, a Métis business owner and current Regional Director for the North...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

National Task Force releases a plan for Canada’s economic recovery

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The national Task Force for Real Jobs, Real Recovery, which represents over a quarter...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC Teacher’s Federation asking the Provincial Government to take into account their concerns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The British Columbia Teacher's Federation (BCTF) has expressed some concerns regarding the...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Walter Mineault, a Métis business owner and current Regional Director for the North East of the Métis Nation British Columbia, has announced his campaign run for President in the Métis Nation BC election.

Mineault says he’s excited to use his experience in building relationships with government partners, First Nations leadership, and Métis communities and citizens into this vital role. Mineault has years of experience as a Métis business owner, an active member of his community, and as a volunteer and says these things give him the drive, passion, and the vision to run for president.

A founding member and President of the Pouce Coupe Métis Association, Mineault also served as Regional Director of the Métis Provincial Council of BC, and he recently served a four-year term as Regional Director of the North East BC on the Métis Nation BC Board of Directors.

- Advertisement -

An active volunteer and philanthropist in his community, Mineault says he’s committed to helping Métis families and communities.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNational Task Force releases a plan for Canada’s economic recovery

More Articles Like This

National Task Force releases a plan for Canada’s economic recovery

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The national Task Force for Real Jobs, Real Recovery, which represents over a quarter of a million businesses and...
Read more

BC Teacher’s Federation asking the Provincial Government to take into account their concerns

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The British Columbia Teacher's Federation (BCTF) has expressed some concerns regarding the K-12 Restart Plan that was...
Read more

FSJ Public Library now open for visitation on reduced operating hours

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After being temporarily closed to the public since March, the Fort St. John Public Library is now open once...
Read more

Snowblower found abandoned

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP say they received a report of a found snowblower in the 9500...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©